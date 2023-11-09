Kids learn more about money through superheroes Cashman and Supersaver

Photo: Vantage One Credit Union

Parents looking to teach their children the value of a dollar don’t need to look much further, thanks to a book from VantageOne Credit Union.

Kristine Lidstone, financial ability liaison, and Kirsten Regel, vice president of marketing, have penned a children's book to teach financial literacy early in life.

In the book, Loonie and Toonie each want a new bike, but they don’t have enough money, so superheroes Cashman and Supersaver help the pair out.

“Supersaver likes to save her money up, while Cashman chooses to spend his. Can Loonie and Toonie earn enough for new bikes with the help of the superheroes?”

The Adventures of Cashman and Supersaver introduces children to basic financial concepts of earning, spending and saving. Kids can practice what they’ve learned with interactive worksheets.

A portion of book sales will go towards the credit union's Financial Ability BOO$T Program to improve financial literacy.

Kids who open a bank account will receive the book, a piggy bank and a welcome package.

The book is also available via Amazon and Chapters, and the e-book is available through Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.

“We are so excited to share our book with you and your family,” says Lidstone. “We came up with this idea a few years ago. We wanted to do something that would have a big impact on children and their knowledge of financial literacy.

“We decided to write a children’s book using characters that were timeless, that’s where the superheroes came into play.”

Kirsten Regel says her children and Lidstone’s grandchildren were included along the way, and had great input.

“You can truly say this book is kid-approved. We want kids to love the characters, understand the messages, and for the adults in their lives to feel comfortable and supported in having these important conversations about money early on.”