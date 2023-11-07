Proposed downtown Vernon development heads to public input

Photo: Wellbec Properties

Vernon’s downtown is one step closer to getting a new six-storey residential and commercial building that will add 95 new rental units.

City council agreed Monday to support a proposed rezoning that would change the property's zoning from C7 – Heritage Business District to C8 – Central Business District. The city has scheduled a public input hearing on the rezoning for Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Coun. Brian Quiring asked council to waive the public hearing for the mixed-use development planned for 3300 31st Ave.

“I'm just very impressed with the depth that they've gone through with respect to the information provided in the application,” said Quiring. “I think that this is a perfect example where council could stick their necks out a little bit and say that I don't believe that there's a public hearing required.”

City staff informed council that public input could not be waived because “there is a development variance permit associated with this with four variances.” According to staff, any time there is a rezoning and a variance, public input must be sought.

Council questioned if the developers, Welbec Properties, would include charging stations for electric vehicles, which city staff said had been brought forward to the company.

“It's not mandatory at this point in time, but we are certainly in discussions with them to encourage that to happen,” said staff.

Welbec is proposing the building meet BC Energy Step Code 3. There are five possible step codes, with 5 being the most energy efficient.

The project is expected to have have approximately 800 square metres of ground floor commercial and 95 residential units. Of those, there would be 75 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom units, and it would include two floors of underground parking along with a rooftop amenity space.