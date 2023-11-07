Proposed Vernon development heads to public input.

Photo: Wellbec Properties

Vernon’s downtown is one step closer to getting a new six-story residential and commercial building.

City council agreed to support the proposed rezoning which would change the properties zoning from C7 – Heritage Business District to C8 – Central Business District. The city has scheduled a public input hearing on the rezoning for Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Coun. Brian Quiring asked council to waive the public hearing for the mixed-use development planned for 3300-31st Avenue.

“I'm just very impressed with the depth that they've gone through with respect to the information provided in the application,” said Quiring. “I think that this is a perfect example where council could stick their necks out a little bit and say that I don't believe that there's a public hearing required.”

City staff informed council that the public input could not be waived because “there is a development variance permit associated with this with four variances.” According to staff, any time there is a rezoning and a variance, public input cannot be waived.

Council questioned if developers would include charging stations for electric vehicles, which city staff said had been brought forward to developers.

“It's not mandatory at this point in time, but we are certainly in discussions with them to encourage that to happen,” said staff.

Developers are proposing the building be BC Energy Step Code three, there are five possible step codes with five being the most energy efficient a home can be built.

The lot is owned by Vancouver company, Wellbec properties, and is expected to have have approximately 800 square metres of ground floor commercial and 95 residential units. Of those there would be 75 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom units and include two floors of underground parking and a rooftop amenity space.