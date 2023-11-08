Swan Lake homeless camp cleanup coming, promises Nature Trust

Photo: BX-Swan Lake FD

A cleanup of homeless camp garbage at Swan Lake appears to be in the works.

Numerous fires and accumulating garbage in the Swan Lake Nature Reserve have become a growing problem.

Members of Vernon council want to push harder to get the problem dealt with.

City administration told council on Monday the city is doing everything in its power to deal with the issue.

“We've got to start rattling some chains,” said Coun. Brian Quiring, citing BX-Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey who said the encampment is a "hazmat dump."

The issue with clearing up the camp is the area is not on city or Regional District of North Okanagan land. It's privately owned by the Nature Trust of BC.

Nature Trust Okanagan land manager Nick Burdock says he's aware of the camp.

"We are in the process of working with the Regional District of North Okanagan," Burdock said Tuesday.

"[We've] notified the RCMP, arranging for cleanup. ...Pretty complicated process to do, given the size of the encampment and logistics surrounding the railway and having to co-ordinate with the railway for access and everything else," he said.

At Monday's council meeting, Coun. Brian Guy echoed Quring's call for action to be taken.

“It's clear who should be doing things to keep certain areas clean, but they aren't, so I would like to take some initiative and push this forward with [the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure] and see what we can do to get them to pay to clean this up,” said Guy.

The camp runs along Highway 97 north of Vernon as well as the CN Rail line.

“It just seems a bit frustrating that we get all this negative feedback on this garbage up there, and we seem to be unable to influence the people that are responsible for cleaning up their property,” said Guy.

Burdock said the Nature Trust doesn't have a definitive timeline yet for when the cleanup might be done.

"We do need to go through the trespass and eviction process, so that takes a bit of time to initiate and then allowing folks to gather their belongings," said Burdock.

"I mean, we are talking about individuals facing homelessness and all those other issues that surround that."

Coun. Kelly Fehr brought the issue forward Monday, saying he wants to bring it up at the next RDNO meeting as well. He said he wants to be “very clear” about council’s expectations and to find out what the district has done so far.

The discussion comes after Wacey told Castanet his team responded to its eighth homeless camp fire along the Swan Lake corridor just north of Vernon.

Wacey described the site as an “absolute hazmat dump.”

The area along Swan Lake has multiple jurisdictions, including the Ministry of Transportation, CN Rail, City of Vernon, and RDNO.

Both RDNO and the Nature Trust confirmed the encampments are on Nature Trust lands.