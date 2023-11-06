Planned maintenance means a changed water source for some Greater Vernon Water customers

Photo: RDNO Map of affected properties

Some Greater Vernon Water customers will be getting their water from a new source starting tomorrow.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is informing customers that planned maintenance means the Kalamalka Lake water source will be supplied to areas normally served by Duteau Creek source.

Residents may notice the water is higher and has a higher alkalinity and pH. RDNO says this might be of interest to customers with in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

Customers can find updates on the RDNO website, filter by Water Notices, and the RDNO Facebook page or by subscribing to receive email updates here.