Landmark purchase on Bella Vista Road adds to Davison Orchards

A high-profile property at the foot of Vernon's Bella Vista Road has sold.

Laura Shaw with Davison Orchards confirms the popular agri-tourism and farm operation has added to its empire with the purchase.

Aside from its landmark farm and market on Bella Vista, Davison Orchards also farms a large property on St. Anne's Road in Spallumcheen.

The three lots below Turtle Mountain in Vernon total almost 80 acres.

They had been listed for sale this past summer by Royal LePage Downtown Realty.

Their combined listing prices totalled $5,650,000.

Shaw, a fourth generation Davison, was not at liberty to share the purchase price but confirmed Davison's purchase of the Kawaguchi farm.

"This has been a special year for us as a farm and family as we celebrated our 90th anniversary of farming together in Vernon. We were also delighted to have the unexpected opportunity to purchase the Kawaguchi farm from our longtime neighbours and friends down the road," Shaw said in an email.

The adjoining properties at 4211 and 4201 Bella Vista Road and 3101 Agnew Road offer ideal growing conditions with southern exposure and gentle slopes.

The real estate listing said the property "would be excellent for tree fruits or vineyard."

Work on site since the sale has included fence erection over the last couple of weeks.

The properties also come with Greater Vernon Water irrigation allocation, making them a perfect fit for Davison's.

Two homes and outbuildings were also included in the sale.

The original home was built in 1931, and the second was designer built in 1968 and overlooks the intersection of 30th Avenue and Bella Vista.

"We love farming and growing quality fruit and veg. This parcel is fantastic farmland and with over 50 acres of arable land, this land will help us to be able to continue growing on Bella Vista for many years to come," said Lance Davison.