Vernon Scouts looking for help to get to Vancouver Island jamboree

Photo: 6th Vernon Scouts

The 6th Vernon Scouts are fundraising to get to the Pacific Jamboree on Vancouver Island.

Every four years, scouts from across the Pacific Northwest gather for the jamboree to swim, kayak, hike, gather around a fire and sleep in tents under the stars.

“These are memories and friendships that truly last a lifetime,” said Scouter Amber Grant. “We’ve heard from so many former scouts who look back on Pacific Jamboree as one of the highlights of their youth.”

This year's jamboree takes place at Camp Barnard in Sooke, and the group said it will need to do some major fundraising to make the trip possible.

“The community is really getting used to seeing us around town at events selling goodies at the Ski Swap, sandbagging at Coldstream Ranch, and selling hot dogs outside Fisher’s Hardware. These kids are working so hard to make it possible to attend PJ,” Grant said.

Burger & Bids is a dinner auction and the group's biggest fundraiser. Guests will enjoy gourmet burgers and auction action. The fundraiser is set for Nov. 24. at the Prestige Hotel Vernon salon.

Tickets are $40 and are available online. The price includes a house-made gourmet burger, fries or greens and a drink. The auction is open online, and those wanting to contribute to the trip can donate to the group's GoFundMe campaign.

“This will be a really fun way to enjoy a scrumptious meal while helping 6th Vernon get to Pacific Jamboree,” Grant said.

“With everything from resort stays and wine baskets to squash lessons and a limited edition PS5, there really will be something for everyone. A great way to get in a date night while doing some early Christmas shopping and supporting a great cause.”