Vernon Winter Carnival concert to feature Cod Gone Wild and Dirt Road Kings

Photo: Cod Gone Wild/Dirt Road Kings

Vernon Winter Carnival will be rockin' again in February.

Carnival is back with another 'Snowglobe Concert' despite last year's money-losing Reklaws show and its public criticism of City of Vernon rental fees at Kal Tire Place.

This time around, the show will go down at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium.

Dual headliners Cod Gone Wild and Dirt Road Kings will perform Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

Both bands are known for their "high-energy performances and their ability to turn any event into a party," says carnival executive director Kris Fuller.

The two groups will bring a combination of rock and Celtic energy, "combining the best of both worlds – rock and classic hits with a folky, Celtic flair."

Tickets to the 19-plus event are $35 and are available via the winter carnival website.

There will be a beverage garden and concession on site.