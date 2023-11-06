Six-storey building planned for downtown Vernon would add 95 housing units plus commercial

Photo: Welbec Properties

A major redevelopment of the former Legion site in downtown Vernon proposes a six-storey residential and commercial building that will be the biggest in the city's core.

The long-vacant corner at 3300 31st Avenue is owned by Welbec Properties of Vancouver, which also redeveloped the old Bargain Shop property fronting onto 30th Avenue, which is directly beside the proposed project.

The mixed-use development seeks rezoning from C7 – Heritage Business District to C8 – Central Business District and bylaw changes to allow a building greater than 15 metres in height.

The site would include commercial spaces on the ground floor, with rental apartments above.

It would have approximately 800 square metres of ground floor commercial and 95 residential units (75 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom), including two floors of underground parking and a rooftop amenity space.

Welbec says in its proposal to the City of Vernon it is excited about the project's potential to revitalize downtown Vernon.

"The design of the proposed development is envisioned to create a modern and sustainable building that lifts the finishing level expected of future buildings in the downtown core," Welbec says.

"The development will incorporate greenery on ground and roof level that will be aesthetically pleasing from ground level and above. Considerable thought and effort has been made by the designers to break up the long facade of the building into distinct and aesthetically appealing sections. Original designs have been modified to add balconies to provide future residents with personal outdoor space in addition to a large communal balcony."

Welbec anticipates "the project will drive traffic to neighbouring businesses by introducing a large population boost right in the centre of town."

The developer says units are be "designed to accommodate a range of household sizes and incomes, with a focus on providing affordable rental options for low and moderate-income households. Several units will be wheelchair friendly and others are large enough to house small families."

Aside from building height, the project seek variances to reduce the number of required parking stalls from 124 to 76, to go without visitor parking, and to reduce the minimum setback.

Council will consider the development at its meeting this afternoon.