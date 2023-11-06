Police investigating fatal pedestrian hit and run in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

RCMP confirm they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision in Vernon.

A pedestrian was struck and killed on 25th Avenue early Monday, police say.

About 4:40 a.m., police received a report the pedestrian had been struck on the 4300 block of the busy arterial road.

Police arrived to find firefighters and paramedics tending to a person on the roadway.

"The male victim was critically injured and sadly did not survive," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Terleski.

Details on the victim's identity are not being released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

"Evidence collected from the scene led investigators believe the man was struck by a vehicle that was travelling eastbound on 25th Avenue," says Terleski.

The RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2023-19552.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

Police continue to have 25th Avenue blocked in Vernon following a serious collision.

The incident appears to have happened near Secure Self Storage.

A large stretch of 25th Avenue is behind police tape, and evidence markers can been seen on the street.

What appears to be a walker can also be seen, although it's unclear at this time if a pedestrian was struck.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.

The closure is causing major backups along 27th Avenue.

ORIGINAL: 7:35 a.m.

A collision has closed one of Vernon's busiest connector streets.

A "major accident" is reported on 25th Avenue, near the Super Save gas station at 43rd Street.

Police are said to have shut down traffic in both directions.

Traffic coming into town is being diverted at the Longhorn Pub parking lot, to 27th Avenue.

The nature of the accident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.