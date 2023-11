Photo: Castanet

A collision has closed one of Vernon's busiest connector streets.

A "major accident" is reported on 25th Avenue, near the Super Save gas station at 43rd Street.

Police are said to have shut down traffic in both directions.

Traffic coming into town is being diverted at the Longhorn Pub parking lot, to 27th Avenue.

The nature of the accident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.