Say 'I do' for free with O'Keefe Ranch wedding contest

Photo: Historic O'Keefe Ranch

A dream come true for most engaged couples could become a reality for one North Okanagan couple – getting your wedding entirely paid for.

But, the dream comes with some strings attached.

Namely, that the date and venue are already decided, and your ‘I dos’ will happen in front of a live audience.

O’Keefe Ranch is hosting a win your dream “Shotgun” wedding celebration contest in which one lucky couple will get a free wedding.

The prize is a wedding weekend from Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. to Jan 1 at midnight taking place at O'Keefe Historic Ranch.

Couples can enter before Nov. 25 by emailing their love story along with a recent photo, their address and contact information to Dee Cristante at [email protected].

The total value is estimated at $6,500 and includes the venue, decor, wedding planner, rehearsal, marriage commissioner services, and a complimentary wedding party table for eight. Also included in the package is a wedding cake, DJ and dance, bouquet toss, late night italian wedding slice and a Historic O’Keefe Ranch keepsake.

All this could be yours for the simple catch of saying I do before a live public audience.