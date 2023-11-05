Army Navy and Airforce donates $21.5k to various charities

Photo: Chelsey Mutter ANAF and donation recipients

Donations totalling $21,500 were handed out to various Vernon charities and organizations today at the Army Navy and Airforce Veterans Spitfire Lounge.

Erwin Ruf, ANAF President says the money handed out Sunday combined with the rest of the year means the group has donated a total of $30,250 in 2023 so far.

“There’s a lot of charity organizations out there that always require funding,” said Ruf.

“We're there for the cadets, and we're there for hospice and the hospital in organizations that help other individuals.”

On top of those the ANAF also donates to Veteran groups, being a Veteran group itself.

The funds, Ruf explained, come solely from the group's Saturday meat draws.

He encouraged more people to come out to the draw, so the group might be able to make next year’s donation $35,000. The draw starts at 2 p.m., but Ruf advises people to arrive as early as 1 p.m.

“We sell tickets, number tickets, three for $2. And then it's drawn for price, six prizes. And then we do another draw. We do five draws every Saturday.”

ANAF does the draw every Saturday aside from Remembrance Day which takes place on a Saturday this year.

The groups that received donations were: North Okanagan Hospice Society, Community Dental, Boot of Hope Society, Teens Count Too, Royal Canadian Air Cadets, Navy League of Canada, Navy League of Canada Sea Cadets, Southern Interior Veterans Society, North Okanagan Pipes and Drums, Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, Santa’s Anonymous, Kalamalka Highlander Pipe Band, Men’s Shed, the BC Dragoons and the Kalamalka Caring Clowns Association

Ruf says this year has been incredible but he calculates that next year the ANAF will be able to raise even more. He says the group has plans to change things up a bit to hopefully bring in more funds.