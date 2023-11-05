Vernon cops, community clip in for kids

Chelsey Mutter

Cops for Kids was in Vernon Sunday, raising money in a way that keeps riders out of the elements.

For the first time in Vernon, the charity hosted indoor cycling and yoga classes, for anyone who wanted to come out to support the charity.

Event coordinator Courtney King said the charity needs to raise money all year, and find ways to make that happen when the weather isn’t fit for a ride.

“The unfortunate part is that families need our help year round. Outside of our signature 1,000-km ride in September, there are a lot of families in our communities that need our help, so we need to continue raising money year round,” said King.

So far this year, the organization has helped 480 families, a record breaking number that King says is expected to grow by the end of 2023. It also breaks their previous record of families-helped by 100 families.

King said the event had a great reception from the community, with the 10 a.m. class having family members who had used the charity drop-in. She told Castanet that a mom from one of the ambassador families joined the class, and King recognized the name right away.

“It’s a nice reminder of the work that we’re doing and the help that’s just needed in our community,” said King.

The charity has been in operation since 2001 and has raised over $6 million for kids in need in the Southeast region of BC.

Those wanting to donate to the charity can visit the organization's website here.