225446
Vernon  

Sports bar offers free meal for veterans on Remembrance Day

Free meal for veterans

- | Story: 455806

Free soup and sandwiches are being offered for veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces at The Roster Sports Club this remembrance day.

The bar and grill will be giving away its daily soup and sandwich special from 11 a.m. to close on Nov. 11.

“Remembrance Day is an important day for us to acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of those who served and continue to serve our country,” said club owner, Hussein Hollands.

It's the third year the bar will be showing support and gratitude to Canada's past and present armed forces by offering the free meal.

Proof of veteran or armed forces active-duty status is required. People will be asked for their National Defence identification, certificate of service card, record of service card, Veterans Affairs Canada Health Identification Card, or Canadian Forces Appreciation Program Card.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


205706


Real Estate
4915457
145-1999 Highway 97 South
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$400,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


223066


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate Vernon SPCA >


223331


TheTango.net
Perfection

Perfection

Galleries | November 05, 2023

Funny babies

Must Watch | November 05, 2023

Friends cast reunite for funeral

Showbiz | November 05, 2023

Energetic cat hilariously acts like a dog

Must Watch | November 05, 2023

Sunday Dose

Daily Dose | November 05, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224560
225284