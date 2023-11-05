Sports bar offers free meal for veterans on Remembrance Day

Photo: The Roster

Free soup and sandwiches are being offered for veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces at The Roster Sports Club this remembrance day.

The bar and grill will be giving away its daily soup and sandwich special from 11 a.m. to close on Nov. 11.

“Remembrance Day is an important day for us to acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of those who served and continue to serve our country,” said club owner, Hussein Hollands.

It's the third year the bar will be showing support and gratitude to Canada's past and present armed forces by offering the free meal.

Proof of veteran or armed forces active-duty status is required. People will be asked for their National Defence identification, certificate of service card, record of service card, Veterans Affairs Canada Health Identification Card, or Canadian Forces Appreciation Program Card.