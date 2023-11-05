Rescued dog goes from deplorable conditions to forever home

Photo: BC SPCA Bobby and Lulubelle

Dogs recently rescued by the BC SPCA have had their lives turned around in a short period of time.

The organization is sharing one dog's story about finding its 'fur-ever' home.

In mid-September of this year, BC SPCA animal protection officers seized 16 Yorkshire terriers and one pregnant Pomeranian from a North Okanagan-area Breeder.

One of those Yorkshire terriers, now named Lulubelle, was adopted by Bobby out of the Chilliwack animal centre.

“There were eight or nine of the Yorkies in Chilliwack,” said Bobby. “It was so hard to pick just one, they were all so adorable. I almost came home with a car full of them!”

He says Lulubelle stole his heart: “She was so friendly. We just had this immediate connection.”

Lulubelle was nervous her first night with Bobby in her new home, but he said he set up an area for her to have some space as she got used to her new surroundings. Soon enough, the dog got more comfortable with her new home and Bobby.

“She wanted to sleep on my bed the next night and then was comfortable enough to sleep in her own little bed the third night. She settled in quickly.”

Lulubelle has been enjoying exploring her new five-acre yard and getting lots of attention from Bobby.

“She loves being held and when you stop patting her, she taps you with her tiny paw to let you know you aren’t finished yet. She is just the perfect dog and I love her to bits,” he said.

She’s also been getting to know Bobby’s friends and their pets and she's great with meeting children.

“I brought her to a friend’s house who has a Bernese Mountain dog mix named Cooper,” said Bobby. “Cooper is a big dog who fell in love with little Lulu and could not stop kissing her. She was completely unfazed by all the attention.”

Lulubelle was just one of 17 animals rescued from the North Okanagan breeder. The SPCA said they were housed in a room with an “overwhelming” smell of ammonia and dirty, soiled newspapers strewn all over the floor. The dogs were found in crates caked in urine, feces, and vomit with the only food available to them appearing to be old.

“Our officers were shocked at how poor the living conditions were for these dogs,” said Marcie Moriarty, BC SPCA’s chief protection and outreach services. “There is no excuse for animals to suffer due to unscrupulous breeders who put profit before animal care.”

The BC SPCA says some of the other animals have made their way to their forever homes as well.