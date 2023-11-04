BC United members choose Kevin Acton as candidate for Vernon-Lumby

Photo: Contributed

In a significant development, BC United members have chosen Mayor Kevin Acton as their candidate for Vernon-Lumby in preparation for the upcoming provincial election scheduled for October 2024.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon expressed his enthusiasm for Acton's candidacy.

“Kevin Acton is an extraordinary asset to our BC United team. His deep community roots, extensive experience as Lumby's Mayor, and unwavering commitment to advocating for his community make him an exceptional candidate for Vernon-Lumby," said Falcon.

"I know he will be a strong voice, demanding tangible results on the critical issues that British Columbians are facing. I'd also like to express my heartfelt appreciation to Dauna Kennedy for her courageous participation in the nomination contest. It takes a great deal of confidence and dedication to put forward one’s name for public office, and her willingness to do so is truly commendable.”

Kevin Acton has deep roots within his community and an impressive track record of public service.

Since 2009, Acton has served as the Mayor of the Village of Lumby, currently in his fifth term. Additionally, he is in his fourth year as the chairperson for the Regional District of North Okanagan Board of Directors.

Beyond his public service, Acton is a dedicated small business owner. His extensive experience in local government includes holding a Level 3 Certificate of Excellence in Local Government Leadership from the LGLA and possessing an Executive Certificate in local government from Dalhousie University.

“I am deeply honoured by the membership's support to represent BC United as the candidate for Vernon-Lumby," said Acton.

"Leveraging my experience as Mayor and my dedication to my community, I will work tirelessly to make housing more affordable, reduce the cost of living for local families, strengthen mental health and addiction services, restore safety to our streets, and address the growing healthcare crisis.”

As the 2024 election approaches, BC United is actively assembling a strong and capable election-ready team, emphasizing a positive vision for the province's future and a commitment to delivering tangible results.