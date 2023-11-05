Second annual Vernon Fire Rescue Services Pumpkin Drop was a smashing good time

Kids of all ages had fun making their Halloween Jack-o-lanterns go 'splat' at Vernon's main fire hall Saturday.

Accompanied by a member of Vernon Fire Rescue Services, children and their parents climbed to the second floor of the hose drying tower before launching their pumpkins for a smashing good time.

Crews also dropped a couple large pumpkins from their ladder truck from a height of more than 100 feet.

Donations collected during the second annual Pumpkin Drop go to charities supported by the local fire department.

“It goes to our charitable society and from out charitable society we choose organizations such as the burn fund, muscular dystrophy and we try to keep it local as well so organizations like the hospice house and a few others we donate to, so it's all going to a great cause,” said Dave Robinson with VFRS, who is also president of Vernon Fire Rescue Service’s charitable society.

Robinson said the event last year was a “huge success” so they decided to do it again, and despite a slight drizzle, a steady stream of people stopped to bomb their gourds.

Children of all ages also had a chance to check out Vernon's ladder truck, which was set up next to Station 1.

The smashed gourds were shovelled up and tossed into a a trailer and taken to a local farm as animal feed.