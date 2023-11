Photo: District of Coldstream

Motorists are being advised sections of Learmonth and Park Lane roads in Coldstream will be closed for road work.

The closures will take affect Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Motorists are asked to use the Reid Road detour where applicable.

Commercial trucks and larger vehicles will be required to detour through Whitevale Road and Dure Meadow Road.