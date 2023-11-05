Vernon doctor said no discussions with province about the clinic since September

Photo: Pexels

A doctor at a Vernon walk-in clinic that will close its doors for good this month says there has been no contact from the province to discuss the issue.

Dr. Chris Cunningham is one of the doctors who operates the Sterling walk-in clinic, a privately run office which is set to close Nov. 15 due to a lack of support staff.

The shutdown was announced in mid-October, and Cunningham says since then, there has been no talks with the province.

Sterling is Vernon's last walk-in clinic.

“We have not heard anything from IHA or the Ministry of Health since the beginning of September, and we have not had a response from either since our public announcement of our closing,” Cunningham said in an email to Castanet.

“There has been no attempt by IH to work collaboratively with our group to provide access to allied healthcare team members — RN, triage, mental health supports, clinic security — to be able to provide team-based care.”

In an interview with Castanet in late October, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said an offer has been made to doctors at the clinic, but she could not detail what the offer involved.

“The clinic is a private clinic and is not part of Interior Health,” said Sandhu. “However, when they expressed concerns about their challenges, the government provided support this year, twice already.”

That funding was to cover overhead costs.

Sandhu said she has also been working closely with Cunningham to “try and find out how we can support” the operation.

“The offer is still on the table and conversations are still going on,” she said. “We have been working on ways to support them even if they are not part of IHA or public health. We want people to get access to services. An offer is on the table, and we hope they come to some sort of agreement.”

Cunningham said he last met with Sandhu mid-summer, "but I have not heard from her since.”

Most of the patients who utilize the clinic are unattached, meaning they have no family doctor.

“It is well known that this large group of unattached patients would be better managed by team-based healthcare, to adequately manage their primary care needs and longitudinally address their complex chronic medical conditions,” Cunningham said.

He added such support “would help us adequately serve the medical needs of this large group of unattached patients while we all work towards a sustainable clinic setting such as a co-operative community health clinic.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix assured that providing adequate health-care for the residents of Greater Vernon is a priority for the ruling NDP.

Dix said in an Oct. 21 story the province will continue to work with doctors on the issue, and Sandhu “is absolutely focused on this and it is an absolute priority for us.”

If the walk-in clinic closes, Dix said people can access doctors through downtown Vernon's Urgent Primary Care Centre. However, the UPCC is an appointment-operated facility, and people can't just drop in to see a doctor.

Patients can also call the HealthLink 811 number to speak to a health service navigator, who will help the patient find the services they need.

“We are fully committed to Vernon and we are going to do everything we can to ensure the people get the care they need,” Dix said.

However, no additional funding will be made available for the Sterling clinic.

“It would appear to me that IH and the Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Medicine do not see this as an immediate issue to address, or they falsely believe that to adequately manage the primary care needs and address the complex chronic medical conditions of unattached patients, one may merely call 811, or have an isolated pharmacist renewal without testing or referrals, or head to the ER for an acute visit. We do not agree with this approach, nor would anyone else knowledgeable in healthcare,” Cunningham said.

“This is unfortunate for this large group of patients in our community. As a small group of dedicated physicians, we cannot continue to provide this service in isolation. Interior Health needs to carry the responsibility to address this need.”