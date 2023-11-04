Vernon District Immigration & Community Services Society holding Diwali event Sunday

Photo: VDICSS

Several upcoming events will celebrate the cultural diversity that makes up Canada.

The goal of the Vernon District Immigration & Community Services Society's Embrace the Nation activities is to celebrate cultures in the community while breaking down barriers.

The first of four events takes place Sunday at the downtown Elks Lodge.

Diwali, The Festival of Lights, is celebrated each year by most of India.

The Indian community within VDICSS is inviting guests to embrace Indian culture at the event that starts at 2 p.m.

There will be henna, rangoli art, food, dance and music.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this cultural journey with the VDICSS community and the greater Vernon community," said Lorna Lynn Robb at Vernon Elks. "These events enrich the community and are a testament to the strength and unity that arises when we come together to celebrate the diversity and multiculturalism of our city.” ?

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite and are $20 per adult, $10 per child, $50 per family with children under three free.

Ramandeep Manvat, with the VDICSS, said future events include a celebration of the Lunar New Year in February, 2024.

“Then we are celebrating Easter in Ukrainian culture, like how they celebrate it,” Manvat said. “Then we are celebrating Latin America in May.”