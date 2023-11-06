$165,249,887 in building permit activity to date this year in Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon

Construction remains strong in Vernon, with $165,249,887 in building permit activity to date this year.

The city of Vernon's third quarter building report shows 12 new multi-family dwelling were started, with a value of $17,284,016.

Twenty-one single-family homes began construction, with a value of $18,258,247.

Renovations and suite additions totalled another $1,490,297.

Three commercial projects had permit values totalling $1,119,050

One industrial project was worth $1,098,248.