Paramedic and patient fall as lift fails in Armstrong

Photo: Jon Manchester

A paramedic was injured when a lift failed, dropping both the first responder and the patient to the floor, at a barn dance in Armstrong.

BC Emergency Health Services confirms it responded the 4300 block of Highland Park Drive in Armstrong on Oct. 22.

A Castanet tipster says an elderly woman tripped over the low stage.

The woman had apparently recently had knee replacement surgery.

Bystanders offered to carry the woman to a stretcher, but a lift that was already on site was used.

"Records indicate the stage was approximately four inches off the ground," a BCEHS spokesperson said in an email.

"Paramedics attended the address, located the patient, and immediately began treatment. While moving the patient for transport, paramedics used a lift that was on site. The lift failed while a paramedic and the patient were inside, resulting in minor injuries to the paramedic."

While the stage was only a few inches high, it's unclear how high the lift was off the floor when the patient and paramedic fell.

"There is nothing to indicate this resulted in additional injuries to the patient," BCEHS said.

Both parties were taken to hospital for treatment.



BCEHS has launched an investigation that will assess all aspects of this incident, the agency said.