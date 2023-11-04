Travelling exhibit at Vernon's Okanagan Science Centre teaches how to reduce green house gases

A new exhibit has landed at the Okanagan Science Centre.

Our Climate Quest: Small steps to big change will be at the Vernon centre through Nov. 27.

The travelling exhibition, produced by Science North, is on a mission to inspire youth across Canada to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and help Canada achieve its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Climate Quest’s visitors will engage with the science of climate change and discover their personal path to climate action.

Our Climate Quest will travel to 50 communities across Canada, allowing visitors to explore a hopeful problem-solving approach to climate change, meet environmental change- makers, and find sustainable solutions.

The travelling exhibition is supported by the Government of Canada.

For more information about the Our Climate Quest tour and to access online resources, including a pledge to climate action, click here.