Vernon's North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society receives provincial award

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon's North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society has been honoured by the province with the Community Safety and Crime Prevention Award.

The award was presented at an event held in Vancouver Thursday.

Four community leaders and one community organization have been honoured for their work supporting crime prevention and community safety initiatives addressing gender-based violence, advocacy and restorative justice.

The 26th annual event celebrated the outstanding contributions the award winners have had on their communities.

NOYFSS has served children, youth, and families in the north Okanagan region for more than 40 years, providing programs and support in areas such as youth agreements, youth at risk, parent-teen conflict, and youth justice. Support can include crisis intervention, helping a youth move on a weekend or evening, assisting with job interview preparation, supporting a post-secondary transition, or just being there when needed.

The commitment, respect and trust the youth services team has built over the years has made their programs successful in creating positive change in the lives of the youth they serve.

"The people receiving awards today exemplify our collective power to effect positive change in the lives of those impacted by crime and violence," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. "I congratulate each award recipient on their unwavering dedication and commitment to support and empower victims and survivors. My heartfelt thanks for everything they do to keep communities in B.C. safe."

The awards acknowledge individuals, non-profit organizations, and justice and community partners for their work advancing crime prevention, restorative justice, support for at-risk youth and other initiatives that help enhance safety and well-being in communities across British Columbia.

Other award winners were:

Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director, Battered Women's Support Services, Vancouver;

Evelyn Zellerer, founder and director, Peace of the Circle, Vancouver;

Gary Thandi, founder and executive director, Moving Forward Family Services, Surrey;

Debbie Klaric, program manager, police-based victim services, North Island Crisis and Counselling Centre Society, Port Hardy;

"These award recipients work as our partners in crime prevention, victim services and community safety, making a difference in the lives of British Columbians every single day," said Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. "I am so grateful for the work they do. It is their compassion, leadership and advocacy for victims and survivors across this province that lends a voice to those who need it most."