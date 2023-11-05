Major infrastructure projects planned for coming year in Vernon

Major infrastructure projects planned over the coming year include the first phase of Vernon Creek naturalization in Polson Park, a new Vernon Creek crossing on 43rd Street, a roundabout at Pleasant Valley Road and 39th Avenue, repair of a spray irrigation system leak, extension of the Pleasant Valley Road multi-use path, Phase 2 of the Becker Bike Park, and more.

The Polson project's first phase will cost $3,260,000, requiring an additional $1,310,000 due to escalating construction costs.

The work will return the creek to a natural, meandering course, removing concrete channels and making it more resilient to flooding cycles.

The PV roundabout will cost $4,830,000 at one of Vernon's busiest intersections.

It will include design and construction, utility relocation, new curb and gutter, retaining walls, street lighting, pedestrian crossing flashers, and associated drainage, sanitary and water works.

The spray irrigation leak on Commonage Road has been an ongoing problem for months.

The system is currently shut down for the winter, but replacement of the line near Rose's Pond is estimated to cost $2,300,000.

The work would replace about 400 metres of pipe that was buried five metres deep during reconstruction of Commonage Road.

Repair "as soon as possible" is sought get the system back up and running for next spring.

The 43rd Street creek crossing is another big-ticket item at $4,550,000.

It's aimed at increasing infrastructure resilience and safeguarding against potential flooding.

The crossing upstream of the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre has been identified as a "significant bottleneck" in previous flood mapping. The project includes downstream 'bank armouring' and stormwater upgrades to a critical outlet originating from an identified overland flow route.

The city has applied for $2,562,884 in federal funding towards the project.

The Pleasant Valley path extension will connect to the existing multi-use pathway. It's deemed a major urban multi-use pathway that serves as the spine of the city's multi-modal network.

While the Master Transportation Plan identified the path should connect between Pleasant Valley Road and 20th Street along 46th Avenue, an analysis is being completed to determine if there is alternative routing that would be more attractive to users.

It's valued at $1,420,000.

Phase 2 of the Becker bike skills park is valued at $962,000.

It will include construction of jumps, a paved pump track, skills area, trails and more.

The city received $500,000 towards the project from the Ministry of Tourism.

Various drainage works across the city are estimated at $1,500,000. They include priority drainage improvements in the Eastside Road and Foothills areas.



Early budget approval is sought for the roundabout, a 32nd Avenue reconstruction project, and irrigation system leak, which are, or will be, ready for tendering by the end of the year.