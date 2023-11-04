Vernon historian uncovers footage of cadets marching through city centre 62 years ago

Today's time machine lands in downtown Vernon more than 60 years ago.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has unearthed black and white footage of the Tri Service Cadet Church parade.

Held in 1961 at Trinity United Church, the event saw cadets from 1705 BCD Cadet Corps, 63 Kalamalka Sea cadet Corps and 223 Air Cadet Squadron march up 30th Avenue with the BC Dragoons militia band leading the way.

“What’s perhaps most interesting about this footage is in the background, such as the buildings occupying what is now justice court park. Those wooden homes are long gone,” Arseneault said.

“This is possibly some of the only existing interior footage of Trinity United Church as the church was destroyed by fire in the 1980s.”

After the service, the cadet corps and squadron marched back downtown.

“Of note, the officers leading the air cadets are all Second World War veterans as noted by their medals. There’s likely a few faces to be recognized.”

Some buildings along 30th Avenue in the grainy footage are still standing, but most of the shops and businesses have changed over the decades.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].