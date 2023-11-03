Tangled deer wanders Kin Beach area with netting stuck in antlers

Photo: Sylvia Voets

A tangled deer is wandering around Vernon's Kin Beach area.

Sylvia Voets captured photos of the buck with what appears to be a large mass of garden netting tangled around its antlers.

Deer entanglements are an all too common problem every year, especially in the fall, when rutting season begins.

Deer can be more aggressive this time of year, as evidenced by three deer attacks on people and pets in the Central Okanagan in just the last week.

The good news is that the tangled deer will soon be dropping its antlers, solving the problem.

The BC Conservation Officer Service reminds residents to be careful where lights, hammocks and netting are hung, to avoid similar incidents.

As long as the tangled material is not impacting the animal's mobility or ability to feed, conservation officers generally let them be.

If you see an entangled deer or wildlife in distress, call the RAPP line toll-free at 1-877-952-7277.