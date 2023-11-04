Province assures it is working to maintain access to health care as last Vernon clinic set to close

Photo: Google Street View

The clock is ticking for Vernon's last walk-in medical clinic, which is scheduled to close on Nov. 15.

Meanwhile, provincial politicians continue to provide assurances they are working to ensure access to health care for area residents.

The privately operated clinic announced its impending closure last month, citing a lack of support staff needed to keep operating.

Despite claims of an offer being made to the doctors, no agreement to keep the busy clinic open has been reached.

After the closure was announced, NDP Health Minister Adrian Dix told Castanet he is fully supportive of Vernon medical facilities – but don't expect any additional cash to keep the clinic open.

“We will continue to work with the local division of family practice and Interior Health as well as with family physicians, nurse practitioners and other local providers to ensure patients in Vernon are able to receive the care they need,” Dix said in an email Friday.

“In the meantime, the Vernon UPCC (Urgent and Primary Care Centre) continues to serve patients needing urgent and episodic care.”

According to Dix, the UPCC saw more than 76,000 patients up to June 30.

Dix also repeated a quote verbatim from an Interior Health spokesperson just days earlier on the closure, saying: “We will have more information on initiatives planned for Vernon in the near future.”

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said late last month that an offer had been presented to doctors at the clinic. However, details of that offer have not been made public.

On Nov. 2, the clinic's Dr. Chris Cunningham said he hasn't heard anything.

Regarding an offer, he said: "Nothing that I know of ... I haven't heard from them."

Once the walk-in closes, options include the Vernon Jubilee Hospital emergency room, Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre on 28th Ave., or after-hours clinics in Lake Country, Kelowna or Salmon Arm.

"We have exhausted all attempts to acquire the needed supports to stay open and avoid closure," the clinic said in announcing the shutdown.