Kitten dumping near Lumby not the first incident says woman who saved cats a year ago

Photo: Amanda Sisson 'Lumby Sixx' on the day he was found.

A woman who found three kittens abandoned in the snow a year ago says she's concerned the same thing is going on again in Lumby.

A pair of kittens was recently found in a taped-up box on the side of Highway 6 near Lumby.

They've since been placed in foster care, but were left "for at least a day or two" before a Good Samaritan took them to White Valley Veterinary Services, the Okanagan Humane Society says.

News of that incident was upsetting for Amanda Sisson, who found a trio of kittens abandoned along the highway Nov. 11 last year.

She says during a stop beside the highway about two kilometres east of Lumby she heard meowing and discovered the cats in a hole in the snow.

"They would have died that night, guaranteed," she says of the sub-zero temperatures.

Sisson turned back into Lumby and bought some food for the kittens.

She named one Lumby Sixx and kept the furball as a pet. Good homes were also found for the other two.

"Seeing it happen again is alarming," the Kelowna resident said.

"The next time a snow plow went by, it would have buried them, for sure."

Sisson says it appears there is a pattern, and she's hoping the culprit can be found.

"It's pretty concerning."

She says many people would be happy to take a kitten "instead of being so horrible."

The humane society says it's sadly not uncommon to receive calls about abandoned animals.

"We are seeing a huge number of abandoned animals this year. More than ever before," says Romany Runnalls with the OHS.

"People who cannot find housing for themselves, let alone themselves and animals, are opting to just move out and leave animals behind."

Sisson says she's "not sure how to stop it," but is "glad to have my Lumby Kitty."

"He was just hours from death when we found him."