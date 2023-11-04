Don't lose your head! Praying mantis common to the Okanagan

Photo: Alan Sanderson

Today's Bug of the Week is probably the most photographed critter of the year.

Numerous readers have sent in pictures of praying mantis in various Okanagan locations.

There are many interesting aspects to the praying mantis – but the most well known is how female separates herself from a mating male mantis.

Once the pair of love bugs have finished their moment of intimacy, Mrs. Mantis promptly bites the head off her mate and carries on with life, laying her eggs, which hatch in the springtime

In fact, they'll sometimes chomp the head off of their suitor even before the deed is done.

Apparently, Mr. Mantis is an even better partner when his brain, which controls inhibition, is detached from his abdominal ganglion, which controls the act of copulation.

With their bulging eyes and long forearms, the insects have been spotted throughout the Okanagan for decades, but are not native to the region.

Entomologist Robert Lalonde, an associate professor of biology at UBC Okanagan, says the unique-looking bug is actually an import from across the Atlantic.

“It's a European insect,” said Lalonde. “It was accidentally introduced to North America about a century ago. It was moved over to B.C. as a misguided bio-control attempt.”

In the 1930s, the praying mantis was introduced to the province as a way to control grasshoppers.

Of course, the mantis eats more than just grasshoppers, so the plan didn't go as intended.

A mantis will eat many bugs, but they haven't had a negative effect on the local ecosystem, so officials aren't too worried about them.

The praying mantis is named for its prominent front legs, which are bent and held together at an angle that suggests the position of prayer.

Of approximately 2,000 known species of mantis known, almost all are tropical creatures. Just 18 native species are known to exist in North America.

They are closely related to cockroaches and termites.