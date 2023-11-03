Power restored to 2,000+ in Coldstream and Vernon after vehicle incident

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 9:25 a.m.

Power was restored after about half an hour to 2,222 customers in Vernon and Coldstream this morning.

Power was knocked out by a car crash about 7:45 a.m.

It was restored by BC Hydro crews about 8:15 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 8:10 a.m.

BC Hydro is working on a power outage that has left more than 2,000 customers without power Friday morning in Vernon and Coldstream.

BC Hydro crews are on the scene working to restore power in the Middleton Mountain area east of Highway 97 and west of Highway 6, south of Pottery Road and north of Kalamalka Road.

Power was knocked out at approximately 7:45 a.m. due to a motor vehicle incident.