Squash program honours memory of two local advocates

Photo: Pixabay

A program to introduce children aged eight to 14 to the sport of squash is in its fourth year.

It's dedicated to the memory of two local squash and youth advocates.

The (Dave) Hentschel & (Rob) LeNoury Memorial Squash Program teams up with the North Okanagan Youth & Family Services Society to introduce children to the sport.

“When Rob passed away suddenly in April 2020, he left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and the squash community, inspiring the creation of this memorial program,” said Dean Francks, executive director of NOYFSS.

“Dave, a close friend of Rob's, dedicated three years volunteering with the program before his unexpected passing earlier this year.”

To honour both men, who were both former employees at NOYFSS, the program was renamed to commemorate their lifelong dedication to coaching and mentoring children and their parents.

To date, funds for the memorial program have been provided by family and friends and supplemented by The Roster Sports Bar.