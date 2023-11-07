Mackie Lake House brings back summer series artist Laurie Kerr

Photo: Mackie Lake House/Vernon Tourism

Mackie Lake House is rescheduling one of its cancelled summertime concerts.

Laurie Kerr has rescheduled her event to help the non-profit as it hopes to finish 2023 strong despite setbacks due to wildfires.

“I’m so looking forward to performing indoors at the Mackie Lake House,” says Kerr. “The home is so beautifully curated with period furnishings ... It’s a wonderful museum inside.”

The performance takes place Friday at the Coldstream heritage site and will be an intimate indoor concert. Tickerts are $40 and are available online.

Wildfires caused Mackie House to cancel two of its six summertime concerts, which are a major part of the site’s summer revenue.

“Cultural heritage sites like Mackie Lake House offer a season of programming that is informed by their mission, and the revenue is meant to be reinvested in the organization. For us, that means channeling every dollar we earn into preserving Mackie Lake House,” says general manager Valerie Cherwoniak.

Kerr spent 19 years in Nashville as a songwriter. She’s since brought the Nashville Living Room back to Canada with her, where guests at a house party pass a guitar around to debut their latest songs.

The memories of the nights of music and laughter are what inspired her to perform her original music in this style.