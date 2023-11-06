Remembrance Day services set for Vernon and Coldstream

Photo: Jon Manchester

Lest we forget...

Residents of the Greater Vernon area will again be called to honour the men and women who served our country on Nov. 11.

Services will be taking place throughout the region.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 in Vernon, in partnership with the City of Vernon, will again host the Remembrance Day ceremony at Kal Tire Place.

The program schedule is as follows:

9:30 a.m. doors open

9:50 a.m. musical prelude

10 a.m. parade forms

10:25 a.m. parade of veterans, first responders, cadets, cubs and scouts

10:35 a.m. service begins

11 a.m. one minute of silence

Coldstream has a service at both the Coldstream and Lavington cenotaphs. They will begin as usual at 10:45 a.m.

“Every year on Nov. 11, Canadians pause in a silent moment of remembrance for the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country during times of war, conflict and peace,” the district said in an event notification.

Each service will be followed by refreshments at the Coldstream and Lavington firehalls.