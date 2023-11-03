Week-long road closure on 27A Avenue in downtown Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon

A temporary detour will affect downtown Vernon traffic for the next week.

The City of Vernon says two separate road construction projects require the closure of 27A Avenue, beginning today.

Crews will be completing line painting and sign installation on the 28th Avenue reconstruction project, and a section of 27A Avenue between 28th Avenue and Highway 6 will be open to local traffic only.

The city is advising that 27A Avenue will remain closed next week.

Work is expected to be completed Nov. 10.

Detours will remain available on 29th and 30th avenues, and local traffic will still be able to access businesses and residences.

Crews will be upgrading sewer infrastructure, and the timeline may change if emergencies arise.