Vernon Winter Carnival window paintings preview coming festivities

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival

Vernon Winter Carnival has enlisted local students to help paint the windows of its office in preparation for February's celebrations.

Painting the windows with a carnival theme has been a long-standing tradition, and with the 2024 theme being Carnival of Games, the young artists used their imaginations to create a colourful mural.

Professional artist duo Lynn and Robert Gervais of Demi Designs painted the largest window with the three young artists taking care of the rest.

“This year we invited three up-and-coming artists from our local community to paint ... two students are on international exchange,” says carnival executive director Kris Fuller.

“The students thought a unifying swish between their windows would make a nice ribbon of cohesiveness. Then they each took a panel and painted a variety of games.”

Student Artists Elizabeth Wright – Grade 11 W.L. Seaton, Estrella Tecuatl – Grade 11 exchange student from Mexico, and Suhyeon Jin, a Grade 10 exchange student from South Korea, added their creativity to the project.

“We’re excited to include more artists in our famous window scene,” said Fuller. “It’s going to be really cool.”

The Arts Council of the North Okanagan and TMS: Transition Marketing Services sponsored the endeavour.

Each student was gifted an art set and pom-pom toque.

“I really wanted to do video games,” said Wright who was assigned the middle window.

All three girls were excited to brainstorm different games and make their windows full of colour and fun.

"We love collaborating with long-time favorites like Vernon Winter Carnival, and witnessing the cel- ebration of art and creativity with our youth. They did an outstanding job!," said Shawna Patenaude, executive director of the Arts Council of the North Okanagan.

View the windows at the carnival office 3401-35 St.