Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch presents A Christmas Carol

Photo: Wikipedia

Ebenezer Scrooge will once again be roaming the grounds of Historic O'Keefe Ranch.

The Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol is returning to the Vernon ranch for its third season next month.

Attendees will participate in the timeless tale by walking the ranch and experiencing the journey of Scrooge as he visits with the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future.

This processional interactive theatrical experience invites audiences to stop in at the Fezziwig’s party, meet Fred and his wife in the Mansion, spend a penny at the Vendors, break bread with the Cratchit family and more.

Produced by the Historic O’Keefe Ranch, the show features a cast of more than 60 actors, a crew of 20, and a host of supportive families and volunteers that make it a true community event. Food and drink are provided by local chefs and sponsors throughout the Valley have given generously.

Participants must be able to climb up and down stairs, walk on uneven surfaces and keep pace with a group. As it is an out door experience itr is not suitable for small children or babes in arms in the winter season. Participants are reminded to wear weather-appropriate clothing.

This Christmas event runs on December 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 with three shows per evening.

Audiences are limited to 16 people and tickets will be available starting Nov. 4 and can be purchased online.

For more information on O’Keefe Ranch and updates on all activities, click here, www.okeeferanch.ca, call 250-542-7868 or visit them in person at 9380 Hwy 97N, Vernon.