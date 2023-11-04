Ham radio group installs new equipment at Silver Star summit

Photo: NORAC

Radio repeater equipment was recently replaced at the summit of Silver Star mountain by local ham radio operators.

As far as we know, no pigs were harmed in the adventure.

Ham radio, is not for people who love pork – it's a well known term for amateur radio operators such as the Vernon North Okanagan Radio Amateur Club.

On Oct. 21 and 22, the group replaced equipment and operated a demonstration and educational radio station as part of the international scouting movement’s Jamboree on the Air, and participated in Parks on the Air and Summits on the Air 'radio sport' activations.

“Amateur radio – or ham radio as it’s often known – has evolved from a hobby to a broad activity including community services and every conceivable aspect of radio operations,” says the club.

Anyone can enter the hobby with an affordable handheld VHF radio once a licence exam is passed.

NORAC has 75 members who participate in a range of activities.

The group also provides community services including supporting Vernon Winter Carnival and the Falkland Stampede. The Silver Star repeater hosts a Sunday morning on-air social gathering for club members and is an emergency communications backup for Vernon Search & Rescue.

The club runs an annual basic licence course for people interesting in becoming a ham radio hobbyist. The next course starts in January. For more information about the club visit www.norac.bc.ca.

According to the club, Canada has 70,000 radio certificate holders. It says using its repeater at the summit of Silver Star hobbyists are able to reach amateurs from Salmon Arm and Sicamous in the north to the U.S. border in the south.

“With internet-enabled digital modes, licensed hams can use a simple radio connection to reach fellow amateurs around the world. And with a shortwave transceiver, the world can truly be your oyster,” says the club.