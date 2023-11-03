Petition collects 4,000 signatures in support of Vernon family living in 5th wheel

Photo: Castanet file photo

Almost 4,000 people have shown support for a Vernon family who are trying to keep their home.

Lee Watkins launched a Change.org online petition in an effort to be allowed to live in a fifth wheel trailer on a family acreage.

After being told the house they were renting was being sold, Lee and Sondra Watkins started looking for alternative accommodation.

A tight rental market, inflated housing prices, and the fact they own several large animals left them with few options.

“My wife’s parents had 4.3 acres of ALR land, and they were willing to give us one of their fields and set up a site for our fifth wheel,” says Lee, who was originally thrilled with the temporary solution.

That was in May of 2022. But within a month of moving in, Watkins says the City of Vernon took action on a single complaint.

“Unfortunately, within the first two weeks we were living here, a person in the neighbourhood sent in a complaint to bylaw about someone living in an RV. Since August of 2022 we have dealt with city council and bylaw and have been able to extend and push our stay here as long as possible,” Lee wrote on the Change.org website.

“After countless emails and letters to city council and bylaw over the last year and now receiving multiple fines from bylaw over the last few months, we wish to continue to fight this for many other properties and people in the same situation. We did everything right and by the book from the septic holding tank, to professionals installing the electrical, propane being installed correctly, to professional insulated skirting, to creating a safe environment for our animals within the field, our horse, two goats, two rabbits, two cats and a dog.”

Lee had hoped that if someone had an issue with them living there, they would approach him and discuss the matter, instead of going straight to the bylaw department.

He launched his petition Oct. 12, and it has already collected 3,995 signatures.

“With the support and signatures of people throughout the community, we may be able to make the necessary changes while dealing with the ongoing housing crisis,” he said.

Agricultural Land Commission rules allow for them to live on the land, but the city does not.

The city has called their living arrangement an "illegal occupation."