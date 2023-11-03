City of Vernon moving quickly to replace fire engine before cost goes up even more

Photo: Jon Manchester

The City of Vernon is following through on plans to purchase a new fire engine.

The city has issued a 'notice of intent' to purchase a fire rescue engine in the next 24 months at an estimated cost of between $1.2 million and $1.6 million.

"With the economic challenges in the heavy equipment and automotive industry causing ongoing delays, the expected delivery time for a build-to-order engine rescue is over 36 months," the city says.

"With unknown future changes to applicable regulations and the changing market, there is no guarantee of fixed price at time of order, leaving the city vulnerable to increases."

Therefore, the city plans to focus on non-customized units (stock) that fit a more general specification.

The intent of the NOI is to provide flexibility to commit quickly while searching for a truck that will closely meet specifications sought by Vernon Fire Rescue.

These include that it be diesel powered with at least 525 horsepower, seat five, provide charging for power tools, have a 750-1,000-gallon tank, and the necessary pumps.

In September, Vernon council heard the anticipated cost for replacing its 30-year-engine had climbed by $500,000.

The type of engine the fire department is seeking had cost of about $800,000 in 2019.

Closing date on the NOI is Nov. 16.