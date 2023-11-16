Vernon Folk Roots Music Society brings trio to Vernon Jazz Club

Contributed The Unicorn Project GTA

The Vernon Folk Roots Music Society is bringing a decorated Canadian musician to the Vernon Jazz Club next week.

Andrew Collins is a seven-time Canadian Folk Music Award winning and five time JUNO nominated artist.

The Andrew Collins Trio will be playing at the Jazz Club Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m.

The group will be releasing their new CD, 'The Rule of Three'.

“Showcasing a dizzying number of styles and instruments on stage, Collins and Co. appear to live by the old adage, idle hands are the devil’s workshop, likely keeping them just ahead of his grasp!” says the groups’ manager, Lisa Weitz.

Tickets are $40 and available online or by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469).

With the release of The Rule of Three, the group has blurred the lines between folk, newgrass, jazz, and chamber-oriented roots music.

The album draws inspiration from the literary principle that a trio of elements is more impactful, and uses visual and literary art’s rule of thirds, an homage to the band's unique synergy.

The trio is comprised of Collins who sings and plays mandolin, fiddle, guitar, mandola, and mandocello, Adam Shier who contributes guitar, mandolin and vocals, and James McEleney on bass, mandocello and vocals.

“Together, they revisit the essence of their craft, emphasizing spontaneity on stage and engaging in rapid-fire, improvisational exchanges,” said Weitz.