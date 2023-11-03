Vernon realtor first in Canada to use transparent bidding process

Photo: Pexels

Vernon realtor Jake Russell has a new way of doing business.

The Royal LePage Downtown Realty agent is the first in Canada to introduce a system where home buyers and sellers can see all bids on a property.

Russell says the new, transparent system could be a game changer for buyers and sellers.

“We have been looking at this format for a year and a half, and I looked at it, I liked it,” he said.

Russell got one of his sellers to try it out, and it worked well.

Realtors still have to still be careful around multiple offers and disclosure, but with the seller's permission, realtors can show a submitted offer.

By seeing an existing offer, Russell said it may entice another potential buyer to make an offer.

“It can work good for buyers, it can work good for sellers,” Russell said, adding they are still fine tuning the process.

“Buyers have always felt like, 'How much do I go here?' It's always blind, and we want a little more of an auction process.”

By going in blind, buyers are left wondering how much to bid and question whether it's too little or too much.

“How much am I having to go over?” Russell said, adding that by having offers posted, buyers have a jumping off point from which to launch their own offer on a property.

The system will allow more transparency for buyers and will encourage people to make an offer, which is good for sellers, he said.

“By seeing the price, that may start the engine and make it a little easier for people to come forward,” Russell said. “It's another option in realtor.ca.”

It may take a while for the process to become more mainstream, however, as Russell said there are numerous rules and regulations that must be followed.

“We are fine tuning it, too. There are a lot of realtors who have not seen this format,” he said.

In the long run, he predicts the process will be better for the industry.