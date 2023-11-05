Enderby looks to create new business association in wake of chamber's demise

Photo: Google Maps

Plans are afoot to resurrect a business association in Enderby.

After the Enderby Chamber of Commerce folded a few years ago, the North Okanagan community has been without a business umbrella group.

Diane Hutchison of Miska Haven Bed & Breakfast says business community members recently met to discuss reforming the chamber or creating a new organization.

The informal gathering attracted 33 people from 25 businesses.

"What we heard at the event, above all else, was that local businesses are unanimously in support of forming a new business association (or resurrecting the chamber)," says Hutchison.

The new group could also represent businesses in Splatsin and RDNO Area F, which includes Mara, Grindrod, Grandview Bench, Ashton Creek, and Kingfisher/Mabel Lake.

Hutchison says the chamber quietly folded its tent and that brainstorming has begun on a "fresh start."

The chamber has essentially been "dormant," and could be resurrected, she says.

She's hoping to approach the City of Enderby for consideration of startup funding.

"It will be a practical decision on what we end up calling it," she said of the new organization.

Hutchison says attention is now turning to next steps, including the formation of a startup committee.

A survey revealed three main themes:

networking and cross-promotion/collaboration opportunities

educational events (workshops, webinars, lunch and learns) and business services

Marketing and promotion of, and advocacy for, local businesses

Hutchison hopes to have the organization up and running in the new year.

