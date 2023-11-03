Winter milfoil rototilling begins in Okanagan, Wood lakes

Photo: OBWB

Milfoil rototilling for the winter season has begun in the north end of Okanagan Lake, the Vernon Arm, West Kelowna, and Wood Lake.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board says rototilling will continue through the winter.

Meanwhile, the build on new amphibious harvester is on schedule in Germany, with a delivery date expected in June.

Early this year, the water board put out a request for proposals on the project.

The water board rototills in winter and harvests the lake weeds in the summer.

Its two harvesters are almost 45 years old, and at least one is in need of costly repairs, the board said in May.

The board estimated the replacement at $250,000 for each machine.

The current harvesters were manufactured in 1978 and have surpassed their expected lifespan.

The milfoil control program treats more than 50 kilometres of shoreline in the Okanagan, from Osoyoos to Vernon.

The original milfoil control program was established in 1973 as a partnership between the B.C. Ministry of Environment and the water board. In 1999, the province cancelled its participation in the program and since then, all costs have been borne solely by the OBWB.

A tax requisition of 0.78 cents per $1,000 of assessment value funds the milfoil control program.

The water board is working with contractors to create a new, comprehensive set of milfoil maps, "adding flexibility to respond to changing milfoil growth over the next five years and beyond."