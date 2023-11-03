Kittens found in box on Highway 6 near Lumby now in foster care

Photo: Okanagan Humane Society

A pair of kittens left in a taped-up box are now in a foster home.

That's the good news.

The bad news is the 10-week-old cats were abandoned to die in a box along Highway 6.

Okanagan Humane Society volunteer president Romany Runnalls said the kittens were found near Lumby “soaked in urine” and dehydrated, meaning they were in the box for at least a day or two before a Good Samaritan found them and took them to White Valley Veterinary Services.

The vet cared for the animals and contacted the OHS.

“They got suspicious of a box on the side of the road that is taped,” Runnalls said. “There can be animals in them. The sad reality is this happens too much.”

Runnalls said sadly, it's not uncommon to receive such calls.

Runnalls said the housing crisis is also leading to more abandoned animals.

“We are seeing a huge number of abandoned animals this year. More than ever before,” she said.

“People who cannot find housing for themselves, let alone themselves and animals, are opting to just move out and leave animals behind. Largely, they are leaving the animals outside.”

Runnells said the OHS often gets calls from landlords and realtors asking them to collect abandoned pets.

“There are options. People can call other rescues, they can call the Okanagan Humane Society, they can call their vet for resources and find out before things get desperate,” said Runnalls.

In the case of the abandoned cats, they were at least 10 weeks old, meaning the owner had lots of time to seek an option other than abandonment.

The kittens were dewormed, rehydrated and given a thorough examination by the veterinary clinic before being collected by the OHS.

“That's our model, we find them foster homes,” said Runnalls. “So as long as we have foster homes and funds, our intake is quite unlimited. We are not limited by space in a shelter.”

Before an animal is adopted out, it receives all required vaccinations and is spayed or neutered. The OHS also has a program that helps people who qualify for financial assistance to get their pets fixed.

Operated entirely by volunteers and community donations, the OHS is looking for more foster homes.

There is also, of course, a need for ongoing funding and through Dec. 31, donations to the Angels for Animals campaign will be matched up to $25,000 by the Berbee Walsh Foundation.

“We are a small charity, but we have more animals in our care than all four SPCA shelters in the Okanagan and Shuswap combined,” Runnalls said.

For more information on what resources are available, to volunteer or donate, visit the OHS website.