Starting Jan. 1, RDNO landfill and diversion fees to increase

Photo: RDNO

Starting in the new year, it will cost more to use the local landfill.

Effective Jan. 1, a number of fees are increasing at Regional District of North Okanagan diversion and disposal facilities and transfer stations.

The minimum charge for a number of products, including garbage, will increase from $8 to $10.

The per tonne disposal fees for other products will also increase on Jan. 1. A complete list of fees can be found here.

Solid waste management facilities are funded primarily through fees to cover operating costs as well as capital projects and long-term closure costs.

“The region-wide solid waste management service must be financially sustainable on a long-term basis so that operations, capital projects and closure reserves are adequately funded,” the RDNO says in a press release.

The RDNO encourages residents to save on fees by reducing the amount of waste they generate and the frequency of visits.

"For the minimum charge of $10 for garbage, customers can bring up to 87 kilos (190 pounds) of garbage. Residents can get better value for their money by consolidating their garbage loads and making fewer trips. Less trips ... will also save residents time, money and fuel."

The RDNO suggests the following ways to reduce the amount of garbage generated: