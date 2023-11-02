Independent Investigation Office clears police of wrongdoing in 2019 shootout and arrest near Westwold

Photo: Ian Milde

RCMP involved in a high-speed pursuit and shootout that started in Falkland in 2019 have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Independent Investigation Office of BC began investigating the incident on March 15, 2021, after the suspect's doctor advised that his injuries involved potentially serious, lasting disabilities.

On Dec. 2, 2019, police received a report of an armed home invasion in which firearms had been stolen.

According to the IIO report, during the pursuit two police vehicles were hit by the fleeing car. The driver was later identified as Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars.

Sellars, along with passenger Patricia Singleton, was charged with multiple offences from the incident, including three counts of attempted murder with a firearm.

At the time of the incident, police said Sellars was operating the getaway car “with a total disregard for the safety of others and intent on escape regardless of the consequences.”

The suspect vehicle was spotted the next day, allegedly stealing fuel from a Falkland gas station.

Police responded by setting up roadblocks east and west of Falkland.

Given the events of the previous day, the threat assessment of the situation “was very high,” the IIO says in its report.

Sellars again attempted to elude police and “escalated the situation dramatically by pointing a long-barrelled firearm through the window of (the car) and firing it at least twice in the direction of the police vehicle behind him.”

An officer returned fire through the window of the police car with a semi-automatic rifle.

After a chase of approximately 15 kilometres, the suspect vehicle came to a stop in a field in Westwold, near a church and elementary school.

Police believed Sellars was either going to surrender or fight.

Officers took up positions behind their vehicles, with one officer firing several shots at the stopped car with a carbine rifle.

Sellars eventually exited the car, but police at the scene stated he was “playing games” by raising and lowering his hands and reaching for his waist as if provoking police to shoot him.

A police service dog was used, and Sellars was taken into custody.

The IIO report states one officer struck the suspect in the head or face “to subdue him because he was resisting and reaching under himself as if for a weapon.”

Sellars claims he was struck multiple times while being held down by other officers on the scene. He also claimed he couldn't breath because police were kneeling on his back.

However, witnesses told the IIO the arrest was over quickly, with one saying “there was no violence of any kind.”

After reviewing the evidence and statements from police, witnesses and Sellars, the IIO is recommending no charges be filed against police.

While there were some safety concerns when police fired at the parked vehicle, the IIO report stated the gunfire response by police was “clearly necessary” to keep police and bystanders safe.