Falling wire probable cause of Grindrod barn fire

Photo: Enderby Fire Department

A falling bale of wire is believed to have sparked a barn fire in Grindrod.

A hay barn on Old Sicamous Road went up in flames on Monday and spread to a second barn on the rural property.

Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter says the probable cause of the fire is a roll of wire mesh that fell onto a vehicle battery, causing it to short out and ignite surrounding fuels.

The blaze sparked just after noon on Monday.

"When we got there, the barn that had hay in it was fully involved," said Vetter.

The fire spread to a vegetable storage barn as well.

Chickens, sheep and rabbits are kept on the property, but at no time were the animals in any danger.

Firefighters from Enderby, Armstrong and Ranchero responded to the incident.