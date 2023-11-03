Vernon's Baked Blessings looking for assistance to help woman living on street celebrate her birthday

Photo: Shutterstock

Crystal Hedlund is cooking up another way to help those in need.

Hedlund operates Crystal's Baked Blessings in Vernon.

She spent October visiting homeless camps in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

Hedlund says she was looking for people with birthdays as well as those in need of food or other necessities, "and also people that could really use some help getting prepared for the cold months ahead."

"Heartbreaking doesn't begin to describe the conditions these souls are living in. Not only do they have no food, but their thin, tiny blankets won't keep a pup warm, let alone adults, absolutely zero pillows (which seem like such a luxury to me now after seeing these conditions) personal hygiene products, even cleaning products like garbage bags, wipes, hand sanitizer, towels etc. ... basically everything we take for granted," she says.

During one of her visits, Hedlund came across a woman who will be celebrating her birthday Nov. 9.

"She is definitely one of the top people on my list who I would love to help. Her living conditions were dilapidated, freezing, drafty, and no place for this diamond in the rough."

As Hedlund got to know the woman, she learned of the trials and challenges she had been through.

"She is a bright star who was dealt a crappy hand of cards and is now trying her best to stay clean and sober, let alone survive," Hedlund said.

She brought the woman a tent, two warm sleeping bags a suitcase full of clothes and other items.

Hedlund is currently trying to find housing for the woman, which is not an easy task given the low vacancy rate and price of rentals.

In the meantime, Hedlund is providing the woman with camping gear, and Cobs Bread has offered free loaves.

"Lastly, her birthday is coming soon, she's obviously given up hope on anything for her birthday. She honestly felt unnoticed, felt like no one cares, she felt like there was no hope ... She's now finally seeing that there may just be light at the end of this dark tunnel.

"I would love to bring her even a small cake maybe a gift or two, playing cards, winter boots (size 10), chocolates maybe, something fun for her to do while we track down a winter home. With this request being bigger than most, instead of sponsoring multiple birthdays, we will be helping this amazing woman along with anyone else we can help while we are there."

Anyone who is able to assist, can send Hedlund a message via Facebook, or email her at [email protected].